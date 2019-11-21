'Desus & Mero' Renewed for Second Season on Showtime

Showtime is sticking with Desus & Mero.

The premium cable outlet has renewed the duo's late-night talk show for a second season. The announcement comes a few hours ahead of the show's first-season finale Thursday night. Season two is set to premiere Feb. 3 and will continue to air Monday and Thursday nights.

"Desus and Mero have been a fantastic addition to the Showtime family,” said Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde. "With their hilarious commentary on current events, spirited conversations with major political figures and celebrities, and unique tours of their much-beloved New York City, Desus and Mero bring an entirely new perspective on late night programming, and we can’t wait to see where they shine that light in 2020."

Desus & Mero is Showtime's first late-night talk show. Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) signed with Showtime in 2018 after two years hosting a daily series on Viceland; prior to that they fronted a web series for Complex TV and were regulars on The Guy Code at MTV. They also host the Bodega Boys podcast.

The Showtime series debuted in February and gathered a seven-day audience of just over 1 million viewers, with the on-air debut accounting for just about 15 percent of the eventual total (in line with other premium cable series). Desus & Mero initially aired weekly, then moved to its current twice-a-week schedule in May.

JAX Media produces Desus & Mero for Showtime. The two hosts executive produce along with Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.

The series is part of a Showtime lineup that includes scripted shows Shameless, Billions, Homeland, The Chi, Black Monday, Kidding, City on a Hill, Ray Donovan, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Back to Life, The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress, plus unscripted efforts The Circus and Couples Therapy.