Desus and Mero Set Weekly Late-Night Talk Show at Showtime

The new half-hour series, which marks the network's entry into late night, will premiere in 2019.

Days after leaving Viceland, Desus and Mero have already found a new home.

Podcasters-turned-talk-show-hosts Daniel Baker (Desus Nice) and Joel Martinez (The Kid Mero) have set up a weekly late-night talk show on Showtime, after leaving their home of two years at the Vice Media-run channel. The new half-hour series, set to launch in 2019, marks Showtime's entry into late-night.

Produced by the network in New York, the series will be executive produced by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, along with Victor Lopez. On the series, the pair will speak off-the-cuff and chat with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music and politics.

The news comes after the duo departed Viceland last week, where they hosted their nightly series Desus & Mero since October 2016. The two friends born and raised in the Bronx gained internet fame in 2013 with a podcast (The Bodega Boys) and web series (Desus vs. Mero), which they parlayed into roles on MTV's Guy Code. They’ll continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast.

“We have waited a long time to enter the talk-show space, and we were only going to do it if we felt like we had the next big thing,” said David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc. “Desus and Mero feel like exactly that: They have knockout comedic voices, they’re brilliant interviewers and they always have a unique take on culture, both high and low. They have a loyal and devoted fan base that will only multiply, and we can’t wait to see them take it to the next level on Showtime.”

“We’re honored and excited to be joining the Showtime family. The brand is stronger than ever and we look forward to continuing to make amazing, authentic television that will make your wiggington explode,” said Desus Nice, with The Kid Mero adding; “I’m excited to be joining a network with such a strong foundation and track record of producing fuegooooo and to break new ground with a late-night comedy show!”

Deus and Mero are repped by ICM Partners and attorneys Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz and managed by Victor Lopez.