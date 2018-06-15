'Desus & Mero' Stars Exiting Viceland for Potential Showtime Deal

Talk show hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are expected to air the last episode of their nightly series June 28.

Desus & Mero are saying goodbye to Viceland.

Daniel Baker (Desus Nice) and Joel Martinez (The Kid Mero), the duo behind the daily late-night talk show, are leaving the young-skewing cable network that has been their home for the past two seasons. The show’s final episode is slated to air June 28.

The departure marks a major loss for the Vice Media-run channel, as the pair's series served as the channel's entry into the late-night landscape. Sources say the pair are eyeing a deal at Showtime, possibly for a weekly show. Reps for Viceland and Showtime declined to comment.

Debuting in October 2016, Desus & Mero delivered a fresh take on current events, the culture at large and day-to-day life through the eyes of two friends born and raised in the Bronx. The duo gained internet fame in 2013 with a podcast (The Bodega Boys) and web series (Desus vs. Mero), which they parlayed into roles on MTV's Guy Code. Vice then poached them in 2016 for the late-night series.

The move comes only a few weeks into former A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc new job as chief exec of Vice, as she took the reins from founder Shane Smith, who is transitioning into an executive chairman role. Dubuc is tasked with improving the corporate culture of the millennial male-focused company and turning the low-rated network into a stable enterprise.

Deadline first reported the news of Desus and Mero's exit.