Former 'Dexter' Boss Inks Showtime, CBS Overall Deal

Clyde Phillips is coming home.

The former Dexter showrunner has signed an overall deal with Showtime as well as CBS Television Studios. Under the multiple-year pact, Phillips will create and develop programming for both ViacomCBS-owned outlets that can air on platforms within the larger company as well as for outside buyers.

"Securing the talents of a gifted writer-producer-showrunner like Clyde is a huge bonus for the studio,” said CBS TV Studios president David Stapf. “There are few creators out there that have successfully crossed so many genres, and we’re fortunate to have him join our team. I’m looking forward to discovering where his fertile imagination goes next."



Added Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine, who worked with Phillips on both Dexter and Edie Falco vehicle Nurse Jackie: “Clyde is a world-class showrunner and filmmaker who brings intelligence, depth, maturity and style to both drama and comedy series. Our many collaborations in the past have been deeply gratifying, and I am thrilled that we will be working together again."



Phillips earned Emmy and Golden Globe drama series nominations for three straight years as well as a Peabody Award for Showtime's Michael C. Hall serial killer drama Dexter, on which he served as showrunner for its first four seasons. He created shows including Suddenly Susan, Get Real, Parker Lewis Can't Lose and, more recently, AMC's Feed the Beast.



The joint Showtime and CBS TV Studios deal is the latest such pact as media conglomerates harness their larger portfolios to become a bigger draw for in-demand creators. WarnerMedia has such a deal with mega-producer J.J. Abrams and NBCUniversal has the same with Seth MacFarlane, for example.