Diane Keaton Reenacts 'Book Club' Kissing Scene With Jimmy Kimmel

The actress insisted on demonstrating how she kissed Andy Garcia's character in her upcoming film, with Kimmel serving as Garcia's stand-in.

Diane Keaton stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday to promote her new film Book Club — and lock lips with the late-night host.

The Oscar-winning actress got into character when discussing the project, which centers on a group of four women in their 60s and 70s who decide on Fifty Shades of Gray as the latest novel in their book club. Keaton plays a widower in the film who, along with her friends (Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen) finds her life reinvigorated after reading the sultry book.

Andy Garcia also stars in the upcoming film, and Keaton couldn't help but rehash a particular scene. "Do you want to see what happens with me and Andy in the movie?" she asked Kimmel, who didn't hesitate to comply. "I'm gonna do it with you right now."

Keaton proceeded to explain the scene, adding that it's "an extremely fun moment" for her. The two eventually stood up in front of Kimmel's desk, and after Keaton provided some context from the film, she managed to maneuver her wide-brim hat — which she said made her look like a witch — and grabbed Kimmel's face. "It’s my turn to do that! Usually the man does that!"

Then, Keaton pulled Kimmel in for quite the kiss.

"A dream has come true for Jimmy Kimmel here," the ABC host declared.

Keaton, on the other hand, seemed to prefer Garcia. "Andy’s great though, Andy’s so great in the movie and he’s so much fun to act with because he's very loose. Unlike you, you were stiff!" she said laughing.