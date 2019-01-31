'Diary of a Female President' Comedy From Gina Rodriguez Ordered to Series at Disney+

The 10-episode series, about a Cuban-American in middle school and her journey to running the U.S., is from CBS TV Studios — the first outside buy for Disney's forthcoming SVOD service.

Disney+, the forthcoming subscription video-on-demand platform, is adding to its scripted offerings, handing out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for half-hour comedy Diary of a Female President.

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez will executive produce. Told from the narration of her diary, the series follows a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and her journey to becoming the future president of the United States.

Ilana Pea (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) created the original concept and will serve as writer and executive producer. Robin Shorr (The Carmichael Show) will serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside Rodriguez and her CBS TV Studios-based I Can and I Will banner topper Emily Gipson.

Diary of a Female President marks the first Disney+ series to stem from an outside studio. The pickup illustrates the SVOD platform's interest in buying scripted programming from companies beyond the Mouse House's ABC Studios.

Disney+ is expected to launch in late 2019. The Netflix rival will carry a roster of library titles from Disney's features and TV studio as well as scripted originals that include Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a Star Wars: Rogue One prequel, dramedy High Fidelity, a new take on High School Musical, an animated Monsters Inc. series and a slate of Marvel shows featuring stars from its film universe reprising their characters, such as Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Paul Bettany's Vison, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and more.

Since breaking out as the lead character in The CW's Jane the Virgin — which is ending this season — Rodriguez has made the most of her platform by launching a production company. She voices and stars in Netflix's animated Carmen Sandiego series and exec produces (and narrates) a Jane spinoff set up at The CW, among other TV and film projects. Rodriguez is repped by CAA.