'Diary of a Future President' Renewed at Disney+ (Exclusive)

Disney+ is writing a second entry in its diary.

The streamer has renewed scripted comedy series Diary of a Future President for a sophomore run of 10 new episodes. The series, which counts Gina Rodriguez among its exec producers, is one of its rare shows that is from an outside supplier (CBS TV Studios).

The renewal arrives two months after the first season of Diary of a Future President wrapped its 10-episode run.

The series revolves around Elena Cañero-Reed (Tess Romero) who navigates middle school on her journey to become the future president of the U.S.

"Optimistic, heartfelt stories that inspire are fundamental to our content and creator Ilana Peña’s series delivers on these attributes in spades,” says Agnes Chu, senior vp content at Disney+. “Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the Cañero-Reed family and we are thrilled to bring Elena’s often hilarious and always meaningful journey through adolescence back for another season. It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez to champion specific, diverse points-of-view and we look forward to seeing even more of President Cañero-Reed in this next chapter."

The comedy launched in January to warm reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter's chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg calling the series "wholesome, sweet, often funny and mostly for younger viewers." Disney+, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data.

Rodriguez, who will continue to recur as the adult Elena, exec produces alongside creator Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin. Peña and Heisler are co-showrunners.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Disney+ on a series that showcases strong women both in front of, and behind the camera. They’ve been incredible champions of the show from day one,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “Gina’s ability to shepherd projects with new and diverse voices, combined with Ilana’s effortless blend of comedy and drama with humor and sensitivity bring this wonderful coming-of-age story to life.”

Diary of a Future President is part of a Disney+ scripted lineup that also features multiple Star Wars series, including The Mandalorian; a slew of Marvel feature film spinoffs; multiple movie-turned-TV series reboots including The Mighty Ducks and National Treasure; and the stalled Lizzie McGuire update, among others. The streamer, which launched in November, has yet to cancel a scripted series that debuted on the subscription service, though two shows were scrapped ahead of its launch.