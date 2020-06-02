Dick Wolf Fires Writer Following Threats to "Light Up" Looters

Christopher Meloni pictured as Detective Stabler on 'Law & Order: SVU.' A writer for NBC's forthcoming series, in which Meloni reprises his role, has been fired.

Craig Gore had been hired to work on NBC's forthcoming Christopher Meloni 'Law & Order: SVU' spinoff.

Dick Wolf has taken swift action against a recently hired writer following the latter's controversial social media post.

Craig Gore was hired in early May to work on NBC's Wolf-produced Law & Order: SVU spinoff starring Christopher Meloni. On Monday night, amid protests in West Hollywood, Gore posted a photo of himself armed with what appears to be a large firearm.

"Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I wont light motherfuckers up who are trying to fuck w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again…"

Wolf on Tuesday fired Gore, who previously worked for the prolific showrunner on NBC's Chicago PD.

"I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately," Wolf said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

NBC picked up the untitled SVU spinoff in March. The drama revolves around an NYPD organized crime unit led by Meloni's beloved former SVU character Stabler.

THR has reached out to Gore's reps at Paradigm for comment. His credits also include CBS' SWAT reboot and The CW's one-and-done drama Cult.

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

Meloni also responded to Gore's post, noting that Chicago franchise veteran Matt Olmstead is set as showrunner for the untitled spinoff. Olmstead's deal for the series is nearly done, sources say.