Dick Wolf's Company Names Ex-CBS Executive to Key Post

David Brownfield has joined the prolific producer's Wolf Entertainment and will work on all of its scripted series.

Mega-producer Dick Wolf has hired former CBS executive David Brownfield to a key post at his company.

Brownfield will be executive vp programming at Wolf Entertainment, with oversight of all the company's scripted programs: NBC's Law & Order: SVU and three Chicago shows and CBS' FBI and spinoff FBI: Most Wanted. He'll report to Wolf Entertainment president and COO Peter Jankowski.

"I'm very pleased that David has joined the company," said Wolf. "His knowledge and experience in series television is a perfect addition to our expanding broadcast portfolio."

Brownfield spent nine years at CBS as senior vp current programming. He also held executive vp and producer titles at the Mark Gordon Company and Entertainment One.

At Wolf Entertainment, he'll work with Jankowski, head of postproduction Arthur Forney and director of programming Anastasia Puglisi on all Wolf-scripted shows.

"I am thrilled to be joining one of the most successful companies in the business," Brownfield said. "Dick, Peter and their team are the gold standard of television production and I looking forward to working with them on current and future projects."

During his time at CBS, Brownfield oversaw creative development of some 20 scripted shows per season, among them CSI, NCIS, The Good Wife and The Big Bang Theory. At the Mark Gordon Company, he had charge of Criminal Minds, Quantico and Designated Survivor.