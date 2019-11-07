1:00pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
'Dickinson,' 'See,' 'For All Mankind' Officially Renewed for Second Seasons at Apple TV+
It's official: Apple TV+ has handed out its first formal renewals.
Hailee Steinfeld dark comedy Dickinson, Jason Momoa drama See and Ron Moore's space race series For All Mankind have all officially been renewed for second seasons mere days after launching as part of Apple's first-ever scripted roster. An Apple spokeswoman confirmed the pickups Thursday.
As The Hollywood Reporter revealed in an Oct. 15 feature story about Apple's long and bumpy road to Hollywood, production on Dickinson's second season has already been underway for months in New York. The renewal for See also comes as little surprise as the series was quietly picked up for a second season months ago. The series comes with a price tag of some $240 million for its two seasons. For All Mankind, meanwhile, had also quietly been picked up for additional seasons months ago. Production on the sophomore season started in October.
Sources close to Apple say all four series delivered "millions" of viewers over launch weekend after all four shows debuted Nov. 1 ion the $5 per-month subscription service. (The service was free for seven days at launch.) Those same sources say Apple is thrilled with the early performance of all four shows. The average time spent on Apple's TV+ platform was well over an hour for each viewer, those same sources said. Viewership is said to have grown "triple digits" from Friday to Saturday and again from Saturday to Sunday as first adopters returned over the weekend. Apple, like other streamers Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, does not release viewership information. Information on total sign-ups for the service was was not immediately revealed.
The Morning Show, which also launched alongside See, Dickinson and For All Mankind as part of Apple TV+'s Nov. 1 launch, was picked up straight-to-series with a two-season, 20-episode order. This means all four of Apple's scripted shows that launched its subscription service will return. Premiere dates for the second season of each series have not yet been determined.
Dickinson was originally picked up to series in May 2018. Alena Smith serves as showrunner on the half-hour series that explores the life of poet Emily Dickinson. The series is produced by Paul Lee's CAA-backed wiip banner, Anonymous Content and Sugar 23. Jane Krakowski and Matt Lauria also star.
