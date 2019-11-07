'Dickinson,' 'See,' 'For All Mankind' Officially Renewed for Second Seasons at Apple TV+

All three scripted originals — as well as 'The Morning Show' — were all quietly given the green light for another season months ago.

It's official: Apple TV+ has handed out its first formal renewals.

Hailee Steinfeld dark comedy Dickinson, Jason Momoa drama See and Ron Moore's space race series For All Mankind have all officially been renewed for second seasons mere days after launching as part of Apple's first-ever scripted roster. An Apple spokeswoman confirmed the pickups Thursday.

As The Hollywood Reporter revealed in an Oct. 15 feature story about Apple's long and bumpy road to Hollywood, production on Dickinson's second season has already been underway for months in New York. The renewal for See also comes as little surprise as the series was quietly picked up for a second season months ago. The series comes with a price tag of some $240 million for its two seasons. For All Mankind, meanwhile, had also quietly been picked up for additional seasons months ago. Production on the sophomore season started in October.

Sources close to Apple say all four series delivered "millions" of viewers over launch weekend after all four shows debuted Nov. 1 ion the $5 per-month subscription service. (The service was free for seven days at launch.) Those same sources say Apple is thrilled with the early performance of all four shows. The average time spent on Apple's TV+ platform was well over an hour for each viewer, those same sources said. Viewership is said to have grown "triple digits" from Friday to Saturday and again from Saturday to Sunday as first adopters returned over the weekend. Apple, like other streamers Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, does not release viewership information. Information on total sign-ups for the service was was not immediately revealed.

The Morning Show, which also launched alongside See, Dickinson and For All Mankind as part of Apple TV+'s Nov. 1 launch, was picked up straight-to-series with a two-season, 20-episode order. This means all four of Apple's scripted shows that launched its subscription service will return. Premiere dates for the second season of each series have not yet been determined.

Dickinson was originally picked up to series in May 2018. Alena Smith serves as showrunner on the half-hour series that explores the life of poet Emily Dickinson. The series is produced by Paul Lee's CAA-backed wiip banner, Anonymous Content and Sugar 23. Jane Krakowski and Matt Lauria also star.

Starring Joel Kinnaman, For All Mankind is set in an alternative timeline where the space race never ended. Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt and Sarah Jones co-star in the series, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television — where Moore has long been under an overall deal. The series was one of Apple's first originals and was picked up back in December 2017 as Apple TV+ heads Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg looked to their former colleagues at Sony TV (and Moore) to help supply high-end originals for its streaming service. Moore worked with Erlicht and Van Amburg on shows including Starz hit Outlander, among others. Ahead of its premiere, Moore said the freshman order ends in 1974, while future seasons will focus on subsequent years in the development of the space program, eventually leading up to the present day and beyond — essentially an idealized version of the future and space travel that the Apollo program represented in the 1960s.

Picked up to series in January 2018, See is from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. The first three episodes launched then, with subsequent installments bowing weekly on the $5 per month service. Alfre Woodard co-stars. Next up for Apple TV+ are scripted originals Servant (Nov. 28) and Truth Be Told (Dec. 6).



