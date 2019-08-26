Hailee Steinfeld's Rebellious Emily Dickinson Debuts in Apple's 'Dickinson' Teaser

The 19th century-set coming-of-age comedy will explore the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of the young poet.

Apple is continuing to roll out trailers for its forthcoming original series.

On Monday, the tech giant released a teaser trailer for the Hailee Steinfeld-starring original series Dickinson, which is a coming-of-age story that will explore Emily Dickinson as an unexpected hero for the millennial era. The scripted comedy starring the Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominated Steinfeld is described as one woman's fight to get her voice heard.

"I have one purpose and that is to become a great writer," says Steinfeld in the first look as she emphatically gives a "no thanks" to the expectations being put upon her to be a "proper, young lady."

Dickinson debuts in the fall on Apple TV+; a premiere date has yet to be announced.

According to the synopsis from Apple, the 19th century-set Dickinson will audaciously explore the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld). Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe round out the cast.

Dickinson is created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, with Steinfeld also exec producing.

Apple's new video subscription service will feature original shows, movies and documentaries when it launches on the upgraded Apple TV app this fall. The company revealed some of its plans for the Apple TV app during its biannual event in March. Still to be determined is a price point for the ad-free streaming service.

Watch the Dickinson trailer below.