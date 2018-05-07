'Dietland' Companion Series, Hosted by Aisha Tyler, Set at AMC

AMC is taking its postgame talk shows a step further for its forthcoming drama Dietland.

The cable network has ordered Unapologetic, a post-episode companion talk show hosted by Aisha Tyler.

Set against the backdrop of the beauty industry, Dietland follows Plum Kettle (Joy Nash of The Mindy Project, Twin Peaks), an obese woman who is preparing for weight-loss surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the “war of the sexes” becomes literal. Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) stars as Kitty, a wildly ambitious magazine editor whose world is thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit.

Unapologetic will feature Tyler leading a topical discussion around the broader, female-centric issues and themes explored in Dietland. The series will feature celebrity fans, actors and producers from the show as well as writers, comedians and other tastemakers.

Embassy Row, which produces AMC's Chris Hardwick-hosted The Walking Dead postgame show Talking Dead, is overseeing Unapologetic. The company's Michael Davies and Amanda McPhillips exec produce.

Based on Sari Walker's novel of the same name, Marti Noxon serves as showrunner on the drama and exec produces alongside Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. Noxon's Tiny Pyro topper Maria Grasso, as well as Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures and Jackie Hoyt, are also attached to EP the AMC Studios and Skydance Television co-production.

The series landed at AMC following a multiple-network bidding war that also included Netflix, HBO and TV Land.

Dietland premieres Monday, June 4 at 9 p.m. with back-to-back episodes before moving to its regular time at 10 p.m. the following week. Unapologetic will air at 11 p.m. on June 4, moving up an hour in subsequent weeks. Watch the trailer, below.