Discovery Channel Looks for Proof of Alien 'Contact' on Earth in New Series (Exclusive)

The show follows investigators as they look for evidence needed to prove that extra-terrestrials have made contact with the human world.

Discovery Channel has greenlighted a series that investigates whether aliens have made contact on Earth.

The series, titled Contact, features six highly trained investigators looking to solve that mystery using "groundbreaking CIA-developed software, military special operations investigative techniques and boots-on-the-ground journalism to track down leads around the world." Discovery says this is the "first ever global investigation to determine whether or not aliens have made contact here on Earth."

Contact follows investigators as they look for evidence needed to prove that aliens have made contact with the human world, led by former CIA targeting officer Myke Cole and conflict analyst Dr. Michael Livingston, and featuring renowned astrophysicist and international space journalist Sarah Cruddas, former USMC special ops intel officer, Nick Karnaze, award-winning investigative journalist Paul Beban and former Green Beret intelligence sergeant Kawa Mawlayee,

The team takes what Discovery is calling a "radical, new and comprehensive approach by bringing together millions of data points, credible eye-witness accounts and declassified government reports" as investigators, for the first time, begin assembling empirical evidence such as "declassified footage of fast-moving objects, patterns in social media sightings that coincide with seismic activity or eyewitness accounts that connect to evidence from the past."

By using state-of-the-art technology paired with social media’s unique ability to connect and share stories across the globe, investigators are able to gather intel and identify patterns like never before.

Contact premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 p.m. on Discovery Channel and again on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. on Science Channel. The show also will be available on the Discovery GO app.

Contact is produced for Discovery by Karga Seven Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company. For Karga Seven, Jason Wolf, Sarah Wetherbee, Kelly McPherson and Emre Sahin serve as executive producers and Johnny Beechler as co-executive producer and showrunner. For Discovery, Bill Howard is executive producer and Paola Espinosa is coordinating producer.