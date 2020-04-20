Discovery Channel to Launch Virtual Talk Show With Josh Gates (Exclusive)

The network also has inked a new three-year deal with the 'Expedition Unknown' host.

Discovery Channel is launching a virtual talk show hosted by Expedition Unknown's Josh Gates.

Josh Gates Tonight will premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, with a special Earth Day episode. While staying "Safer at Home," Gates will interview guests including Joel McHale, Mark Rober, Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott, Dr. Sandra Lee, Jeb Corliss, Jason Hawes, Capt. Keith Colburn and environmental experts including Forrest Galante and Luke Tipple about their commitment to preserving Earth.

Viewers will also learn hacks to "Green Our Homes" and make self-isolation eco-friendlier while getting an inside look at methods to "keep the Earth healing when we come back into the world."

Following the Earth Day-themed premiere, the show will air at 9 p.m. Wednesdays going forward. Subsequent episodes will feature Gates sharing updates and unseen footage of his worldwide adventures. He will also continue to interview experts from across the globe to provide additional insights into past expeditions and dive deeper into some of Discovery Channel's adventure programming with video calls from the series' stars.

Given the success of Expedition Unknown, which recently had its most watched season ever, and spinoff series Expedition X, Discovery Channel inked a new three-year deal with Gates. As part of the pact, Gates will return as host and executive producer of Expedition Unknown. He'll also appear in various other programming for Discovery Channel and work with the network to develop new programming across all platforms.

"Josh Gates' unparalleled passion for adventure has made him a fan favorite. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Josh and work with him to create programming that brings the world to our audience's homes," says Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer at Discovery & Factual.

Adds Gates: "My passion is to share stories through exploration and connect viewers with captivating tales of history's greatest legends and mysteries. I'm so excited to continue that mission and invite our fans along for all-new adventures on Discovery Channel."

Josh Gates Tonight is produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions. For Ping Pong Productions, executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Gates, and co-executive producer is Matthew Meltzer. For Discovery Channel, Michael Gara is executive producer and associate producer is Olivia Ghersen.