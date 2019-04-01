Discovery Launches Global Brand Refresh (Exclusive)

The tagline "The World Is Ours" and a new graphics package will bring cohesion to the company's brands around the world.

Discovery is launching a rebranding campaign to emphasize its global reach and give a cohesive look to its various properties around the world.

The refresh, which comes with the tagline "The World Is Ours," began rolling out Monday across Discovery's on-air and digital platforms. It features new graphics and a series of promo spots showing stars from series including Deadliest Catch, Expedition Unknown and Alaskan Bush People singing along to Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling."

"Discovery’s global rebrand celebrates the legacy of our brand while refreshing it for the future. It was important for us to remind our fans who we are at our core while extending it out to the next generation," said Lara Richardson, group executive vp marketing for Discovery and Science. "'The World Is Ours' tagline represents what Discovery has always stood for and continues to be the driving inspiration for our future."

The new on-air logo features a spinning globe inside the letter D; the static image shows every continent, reiterating the company's presence all over the world.

Discovery Inc.'s U.S. brands include its namesake channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, OWN, MotorTrend, Science Channel, Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel, the latter three acquired in a March 2018 acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive. Discovery also brings programming to 224 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch Discovery's "The World Is Ours" promo spot below.