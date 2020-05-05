Discovery Channel Sets Special COVID-19 Programming With Stars of 'Gold Rush,' 'Deadliest Catch' and More (Exclusive)

The programming also includes special editions of 'Monster Garage,' 'Naked and Afraid,' 'Street Outlaws' and more.

Discovery Channel has set a lineup of special programming around COVID-19 that will feature network talent including the stars of Gold Rush and Deadliest Catch, Josh Gates, Mike Rowe and more.

The programming, which also includes special editions of Monster Garage, Naked and Afraid, Street Outlaws and more, aims to spotlight "the global pandemic and illustrates why connections to each other and to the natural world have never been more important."

"We took this unprecedented time in the world as an opportunity to re-think how we bring our talent and their stories and voices to audiences around the world," said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual. "Whether it's the antics of the Diesel Brothers or diving into deep conversations with Mike Rowe and the captains of Deadliest Catch, we're committed to finding exciting new ways to bring the world to our viewers each and every night."

The specials include:

Expedition Unknown: Josh Gates Tonight (9 p.m. Wednesdays): Gates explores the world while staying "Safer at Home" and sharing never-before-seen footage of his exploration across the globe.

Deadliest Catch: After the Catch (10 p.m. Tuesdays): Mike Rowe connects with the captains and deckhands to talk about the new season of Deadliest Catch, the Russian competition and the impact of the pandemic on their way of life.

Gold Rush — The Dirt From Home (9 p.m. May 8; 10 p.m. May 15; 10 p.m. May 22): Christo Doyle catches up with the miners, virtually, as they reveal how they're keeping themselves busy, having fun and staying sane throughout the pandemic and what it means for their upcoming mining season.

Naked and Afraid: Watch Party (9 p.m. May 10, May 31, June 14 and June 19; 10 p.m. May 17): Pairs of survivalists from past challenges take part in a video chat together and watch their old episodes, offering new insight into their struggles, partner dynamics and survival tactics.

Naked and Afraid XL Clothes and Opinionated (premieres 10 p.m. May 24; 9 p.m. June 7 and June 28): From their homes, show veterans watch and give comments and opinions on the newest season of XL, featuring a new group of survivalists taking on the 40-day challenge.

Moonshiners: "Quaranshine" (airdate TBD): Tickle rallies his fellow shiners to see what they’re up to in quarantine. Digger and Tim devise their own recipes for high-proof hand sanitizer, Josh takes social distancing to an off-grid extreme, and a newly married Tickle finds that lockdown is a whole lot better than being locked up.

Diesel Brothers Hunkered and Bunkered (premieres 9 p.m. June 1): The Diesel Brothers will showcase current “quarantine builds,” socially distanced adventures and delivering extended interviews with famous faces from the motor world, while social distancing.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine — Lost Miner Lockdown (premieres 10 p.m. May 29): Dave Turin and his team self-shoot their lives in self-isolation as they prepare their next big expedition, from prepping game-changing equipment to "quarantine prospecting" with family for gold.

Monster Garage (airdate TBD): This special features Jesse James, Body Drop and Big Schwag as they watch an episode from the original Monster Garage vaults, reconnect and talk about life under quarantine and old times at the shop. In addition, the show will give a peek at the new garage and Jesse's new tools and machinery and show moments and montages of the first episode, which was already in the can before production was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings (airdate TBD): The show will feature never-before-seen action between all the biggest and brightest NPK stars. Events will include races between rivals, crashes, car problems and more.

Street Outlaws' Farmtruck and AZN (airdate TBD): Farmtruck and AZN have been working on a new batch of creations. This two-hour special will see Farmtruck and AZN taking viewers on a self-shot tour of the shop and giving the viewers a peak at the current status of the builds.

Homestead Rescue Quarantine Edition (airdate TBD): As families around the world hunker down in their homes, the Raney homestead is in perpetual quarantine mode in the Alaskan wilderness. Master homesteaders Marty, Misty and Matt give exclusive self-shot insight into life on the family homestead during the pandemic and show the world how they not only survive but thrive.

In addition to premieres on linear, Discovery’s multiplatform team has been featuring talent check-ins from quarantine and produced a 30-minute companion piece to go along with Animal Planet’s The Zoo, detailing how COVID-19 is affecting the animals living at the Bronx Zoo.