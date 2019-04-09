Disney+: A Comprehensive Guide to All Its Programming (So Far)

Still to be determined are just when and how much the direct-to-consumer Netflix rival platform will launch.

Disney will officially enter the streaming wars in the fall when it launches its direct-to-consumer platform, Disney+, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The platform, in the works since August 2017 when it was announced during an earnings call by Disney CEO Bob Iger, saw the media behemoth begin to pull its films from Netflix in a bid to use fare like Marvel features to incentivize potential subscribers to the service.

Make no mistake, Disney+ is the company's biggest bet yet. The service — designed as a competitor to Netflix — will be a home to Disney's massive animated feature library as well as assets from Lucasfilm (Star Wars), Pixarand Marvel, including new scripted offerings from the latter two companies.

Disney+ will be a separate service from its majority stake in Hulu and sports-themed ESPN+. While viewers will have to pay for each of the three services, they will all exist on the same platform — meaning subscribers can use the same password and credit card for the each and all.

As Disney continues to reveal plans for the streaming service, here's a guide to keep track of who's running the show and all of the original series earmarked for Disney+.

THE TOP DECISION MAKERS

Kevin Mayer serves as chairman of the Disney direct-to-consumer and international. He was given oversight of the platform in March 2018 after serving as Disney's chief strategy officer. He reports to Iger.

Ricky Strauss serves as president of content and marketing at Disney+. He's charged with developing the platform's strategic content vision and has greenlight power for TV and movies. He previously served as president of film marketing for Disney. He reports to Mayer.

Joe Earley is executive vp marketing and operations. The former Fox TV Group chief operating officer will lead content and brand marketing for Disney+. He will also working with its customer acquisition marketing group and oversee operations related to programming from Disney content groups including Walt Disney Studios, Disney-ABC TV Group and Pixar Animation, Marvel and Lucasfilm as well as third-party entities. He reports to Strauss.

Agnes Chu is senior vp content. She oversees programming for the streaming service and previously worked in story and franchise development at Walt Disney Imagineering and as a vp in the office of CEO Iger. She reports to Strauss.

SCRIPTED ORIGINALS

The larger plan is to include content from Disney assets like Marvel and Lucasfilm — and potentially newly acquired Fox assets like FX and National Geographic — on the Disney+ platform. Those will join a rapidly growing roster of scripted originals, below.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Expected to premiere in 2019, the drama takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi and before the villainous First Order rose to replace the Empire. Favreau has described it as following "the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic." The series has booked a number of high-profile directors, including Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow and Star Wars: The Clone Saga's Dave Filoni. Favreau executive produces with Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Filoni. Pedro Pascal leads a cast that includes Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito and Werner Herzog, among others.

Star Wars: Rogue One prequel | Diego Luna will reprise his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor for the live-action series, which is set during the early days of the Rebellion and ahead of the events of Rogue One.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | The animated series has been revived for its seventh overall season on Disney+ with a 12-episode order. Clone Wars — set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith in the Star Wars timeline — ran for five seasons on Cartoon Network. It featured characters from the movie franchise, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Padme Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, and introduced new ones to the canon, including clone trooper Captain Rex and Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi padawan. A few episodes for a potential sixth season were already in the works and completed and released as a special "Lost Missions."

High Fidelity | A reboot of the 2000 film take on Nick Hornby's novel, the 10-episode dramedy is described as a reimagining of the movie and book but told from a female point of view. Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies) takes on the role originally played by John Cusack in the film and will play the ultimate music van and record store owner who is obsessed with pop culture and top-five lists. The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, the latter played Cusack's ex-girlfriend Marie DeSalle in the original film. Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka created the High Fidelity TV series and will exec produce alongside Zoe Kravitz and Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

High School Musical: The Musical | The 10-episode foray is based on the Emmy-winning franchise and will be shot as a docu-style series and follow a group of students at East High who stage a performance of High School Musical for their winter theater production, only to realize that as much drama happens offstage as onstage. Every episode will feature a new rendition of a song from High School Musical as well as an original song. Tim Federle (Ferdinand) and Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars), with the latter on board as showrunner. HSM exec producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush also exec produce the series. Relative newcomer Joshua Bassett stars.

Monsters, Inc. | An animated series based on the Pixar franchise will also be among the Disney+ offerings. Sources say the series will take place a few months after the events of the first film.

Marvel's Loki TV series | Tom Hiddleston is expected to reprise his role as fan-favorite MCU character Loki in the live-action series that will follow the trickster and shape-shifter as he pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events. Michael Waldron will write the pilot, serve as series creator and exec produce.

Marvel's Vision and Secret Witch | Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen are expected to reprise their big-screen characters as Vision and Secret Witch in the series. Jac Schaeffer, one of the writers behind Captain Marvel, will run point on the series that will focus on the two integral members of the Avengers. She will pen the pilot and exec produce the series.

Marvel's Winter Soldier/Falcon team-up | Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are expected to reprise their roles as Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the miniseries, which has Malcolm Spellman (Empire) set to pen the script.

Diary of a Female President | The live-action comedy is the first Disney+ series to hail from an outside studio (CBS TV Studios). Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez will exec produce the 10-episode series that is told from the narration of her diary and follows a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl as she the ups and downs of middle school and her journey to becoming the future president of the United States. Ilana Pea (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) created the original concept and will serve as writer and executive producer. Robin Shorr (The Carmichael Show) will serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside Rodriguez and her CBS TV Studios-based I Can and I Will banner topper Emily Gipson.

Book of Enchantment | Adapted from author Serena Valentino's book series, the drama will spotlight Disney villains like the Beast, Ursula and the witch from Snow White. Michael Seitzman (Quantico) will pen the script and exec produce the ABC Signature Studios entry that marks a flip of the script of ABC's beloved fairy tale drama Once Upon a Time.

Ink & Paint | The eight-episode docuseries will be based on Mindy Johnson's book Ink & Paint: The Women of Walt Disney's Animation.

Other series, including a potential What-If Marvel animated entry, a take on Escape to Witch Mountain and a potential Muppets series have also been rumored.

FEATURE FILMS

Lady & the Tramp I Disney has had major successes with live-action remakes of animated classics such The Jungle Book and Beautify and the Beast, and will be moving that formula to streaming with its adaptation of the 1955 love story about two dogs from different sides of the tracks. Tessa Thompson voice stars Lady and Justin Theroux is voicing the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann and Janelle Monae also star in the film from The Lego Ninjago director Charlie Bean.

Noelle I Anna Kendrick stars as Santa Claus' daughter Noelle in the Christmas story with a female-centric twist. Bill Hader also stars, in the film. Did You Hear About the Morgans? filmmaker Marc Lawrence wrote the script and is directing. Noelle has no release date but originally was going to be released theatrically on Nov. 1 before being earmarked for Disney+

Timmy Failure I The adaptation of the children's book series by Stephan Pastis centers on the 11-year old boy who believes he is the best detective in town. He runs the detective agency, Total Failure Inc. with his partner, a 1,200-pound (and imaginary) polar bear. Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy is directing the project, with Jim Whitaker producing. Ophelia Lovibond, Chloe Coleman and Craig Robinson star.

Stargirl I The film is based on the 2000 YA book from Jerry Spinelli and centers on a homeschooled teenage girl who enrolls in an Arizona high school. Her non-conformity alters the ecosystem of the student body and captures the heart of star-struck boy. After the student body turns on the girl, the boy tells her to go against her nature and try to fit in. Julia Hart directs from a script by Kristin Hahn. Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, Maximiliano Hernandez and Giancarlo Esposito star.

Togo I The action-adventure film stars Willem Dafoe and centers on a famous and dangerous sled-dog relay. Invincible director Ericson Core is at the helm of the project. Tom Flynn wrote the script for Togo, which is being produced by Kim Zubick.

Bookmark this page as THR will continue to update it as Disney+ continues to make content deals.