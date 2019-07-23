Disney Channel Greenlights Animated Ghost Buddy Comedy 'Curse of Molly McGee' (Exclusive)

In addition, Disney Television Animation studio has also signed overall development deals with several animation creators and artists.

In Disney Channel's latest animated buddy comedy, ghosts are a girl's best friend.



Disney Channel has greenlighted The Curse of Molly McGee, which follows the unlikely pair of Molly, an optimistic girl who makes every effort to improve the world, and Scratch, the grumpy ghost who finds satisfaction in the miserable.

A magical mishap bounds the ghost with the girl for eternity, and the two must find ways to work together.

The Curse of Molly McGee comes from Emmy-winning Disney duo Bill Motz and Bob Roth, known for their work on Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. The duo also teamed up with Kim Possible's Steve Loter to produce the series.

In addition, Disney Television Animation studio has also signed overall development deals with several animation creators and artists, including Bruce Smith (The Proud Family), Jeff Howard (Planes), Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy), Stevie Wermers (Prep & Landing), Kevin Deters (Prep & Landing), Howy Parkins (The Lion Guard), Amy Higgins (Star vs. the Forces of Evil), Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Prince of Peoria), Noah Z. Jones (Pickle & Peanut), Mike Roth (Regular Show), John Infantino (Star vs. the Forces of Evil), Jeremy Shipp (Kung Fu Panda), Ryan Gillis (Pickle & Peanut), Steve Marmel (The Fairly OddParents), Natasha Kline (Big City Greens) and Sabrina Cotugno (The Owl House).

Meredith Roberts, Disney Channels senior vp animation strategy, said that The Curse of Molly McGee is just one of the many projects Disney is excited to share.

"Along with numerous projects in development from this group of incredibly talented creators, we are posed to lead Disney's TV animation legacy of inspired storytelling and beloved characters into the future," Roberts said in a statement.