Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy 'Coop and Cami Ask the World' (Exclusive)

Coop and Cami Ask the World stars newcomer Dakota Lotus and social media influencer/actress Ruby Rose Turner as Cooper and Cameron Wrather, a brother-sister duo who make almost all of their decisions — both mundane and madcap — by crowdsourcing opinions from the millions of followers of Cooper's online channel, Would You Wrather.

The sitcom, targeted at kids ages six to 14 and their families, has gone into production for a fall premiere.

The cast also includes Olivia Sanabia (Just Add Magic) as their older sister, Charlotte; Albert Tsai (Dr. Ken) as Coop's best friend, Fred; Paxton Booth (The Toy Box) as their little brother, Ollie; and Rebecca Metz (Better Things) as their mom, Jenna.

The multicamera series was created by writer-producers Boyce Bugliari and Jamie McLaughlin (The Haunted Hathaways), who will serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Said Adam Bonnett, executive vp original programming at Disney Channels Worldwide: "We've wanted to work with Boyce Bugliari and Jamie McLaughlin for a long time and they've done a great job of incorporating crowdsourcing into a relatable family sitcom that's perfect for our digital-native audience."

Dan Cross and Dave Hoge (The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, The Thundermans) also are executive producers. Greg Schaffer (Lab Rats: Elite Force) is co-executive producer.