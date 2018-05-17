Disney Channel Renews Animated Series 'Big City Greens' Ahead of Premiere (Exclusive)

The animated comedy-adventure show, which premieres June 18, centers on a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family; Jon Hamm and Raven-Symoné are among the guest voices.

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of Big City Greens ahead of its series debut.

The animated comedy-adventure show centers on a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family.

The Disney Television Animation show hails from comic book creators and brothers Chris and Shane Houghton (Harvey Beaks), who were influenced by their childhood growing up in the small rural town of St. Johns, Mich., with many of the locations and characters inspired by their real-life family members and the town's residents.

The series is set to premiere at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 18, on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD.

"Drawing upon their personal experiences, Chris and Shane have created a 'fish-out-of-water' series that consistently delivers stories with big laughs and plenty of heart," said Eric Coleman, senior vp original programming and general manager at Disney Television Animation. "We're eager for viewers to get to know the tight-knit Green family and their endearing relationships that will be universally appealing to kids and families."

Big City Greens follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, whose natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family — older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice — on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.

Chris Houghton voices Cricket Green, with Artemis Pebdani (Scandal) as sweet Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington (How I Met Your Mother) as quirky older sister Tilly Green and Bob Joles (Puss in Boots) as hard-working father Bill Green.

The guest voice cast includes Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Busta Rhymes, Danny Trejo, Lorraine Toussaint, Jim Rash, Paul F. Tompkins, Lauren Lapkus, Andy Daly, Scott Aukerman, McElroy, Paul Scheer, Zeno Robinson, Colton Dunn and Anna Akana.

The series premieres with a week of new episodes airing daily from June 18-22 as part of Disney Channel's GO! Summer that super-serves kids and families all season with new programming. After that, new episodes will premiere throughout the summer on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.

In addition, Big City Greens shorts will begin rolling out Saturday, June 16, on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube. The DisneyNOW app will also unveil its first multiplayer game, Big City Battle!, where players compete against each other to earn their place as members of the Green family.

The Houghton brothers serve as executive producers alongside Rob Renzetti (Gravity Falls), with Monica Ray (Harvey Beaks) and Natasha Kline (South Park) as directors.