Disney Channel Renews 'Coop & Cami,' Sets First IGTV Series (Exclusive)

'Coop & Cami Ask the World' star Ruby Rose Turner and her castmates and family will star in 'Ruby's Gems' on Instagram.

Disney Channel has renewed its live-action comedy series Coop & Cami Ask the World for a second season.

In addition, the network has greenlighted its first-ever IGTV series, called Ruby's Gems, starring Coop & Cami's Ruby Rose Turner.

Coop & Cami centers on the antics of middle-school siblings Coop (Dakota Lotus) and Cami Wrather (Turner), co-hosts of a popular online show, Would You Wrather. Created and executive produced by Boyce Bugliari and Jamie McLaughlin, the series will resume production in the coming months, with season two scheduled to premiere later this year.

The ensemble cast also includes Olivia Sanabia as older sibling Charlotte, Albert Tsai as best friend Fred, Paxton Booth as younger brother Ollie and Rebecca Metz as their mother, Jenna.

New episodes from season one, which launched in October, will continue to air on Saturdays (10:30-11 a.m. ET) on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app.

"We're excited by how quickly the audience has taken to our newest series, Coop & Cami Ask the World," said Nancy Kanter, executive vp content and creative at Disney Channels Worldwide, and general manager at Disney Junior. "This warm, relata-le family dealing with their everyday lives alongside their wild and wacky web se-ries, has given kids a reason to tune in and watch as the stories unfold. We couldn't be happier knowing that there is more fun to come in a second season."

Meanwhile, Turner will be joined by her castmates and her real-life family on Instagram in Disney Channel's first-ever IGTV series, Ruby's Gems, every Saturday be-ginning Feb. 23 and running through March 9. Aimed at kids age 13 and over, the series blends a vlog and behind-the-scenes format.

The series is produced by Thumb Candy Media, the digital studio division of Industrial Media's B-17 Entertainment.