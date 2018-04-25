Disney Channel's Live-Action 'Kim Possible' Movie Finds Its Stars

Newcomer Sadie Stanley and 'The Goldbergs' star Sean Giambrone will play Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable in the movie, about a typical high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from evil villains.

Disney Channel has cast its live-action movie version of Kim Possible.

Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone will star as Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable, respectively, in the Disney Channel Original Movie, which is based on the global hit animated series that premiered in 2002. The comedy-adventure will go into production this summer and is set to debut in 2019.

Kim Possible centers on a typical high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from evil villains. Along with her hapless sidekick Ron and his naked mole-rat Rufus, Kim took on power-hungry villains like Drakken and Shego. The comedy/adventure series ran for 87 episodes and aired two original animated movies.

Stanley, 16, landed the role in her first-ever audition. She has since guest-starred on Nickelodeon's Game Shakers.

Giambrone, 18, stars in ABC's hit comedy The Goldbergs and will film Kim Possible before returning to production of that series, which is going into its sixth season.

"Sadie delivers Kim's confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she's an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit," said Judy Taylor, senior vp casting and talent relations at Disney Channel. "Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We're excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life."

The show's creators, Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, wrote the script for the live-action movie along with Josh Cagan (The DUFF). McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine — who produced or executive produced films including I, Tonya and Easy A — are executive producers.

The movie is co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky, who met as finalists on Fox's On the Lot, the directing competition series from Steven Spielberg and Mark Burnett.

Blyth Nailling (Last Man Standing) is the casting director.

The original animated series inspired two animated original movies, Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama in 2005, which was the first animated title in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise, and Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time in 2003. The show also nabbed an Emmy.

Watch a casting announcement video featuring original Kim Possible stars Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle below.