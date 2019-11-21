Disney Channel's 'Owl House' Gets Season 2 Order Ahead of Series Premiere (Exclusive)

The series, with a voice cast that includes Wendie Malick, is set to debut Jan. 10.

Disney Channel has given a second-season order to its new animated fantasy-comedy The Owl House ahead of its series premiere.

The show, which is set to premiere at 8:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 10, follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

Created and executive-produced by Dana Terrace (DuckTales), the series willl be available to watch on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app.

The Owl House stars Wendie Malick (American Housewife) as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) as King and Sarah-Nicole Robles (Boss Baby) as Luz. The guest voice cast for season one includes Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Isabella Rossellini (Shut Eye), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Issac Ryan Brown (Raven's Home), Mae Whitman (Parenthood), Bumper Robinson (The Game), Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Eden Riegel (All My Children).

Coinciding with the series premiere, DisneyNOW will unveil an adventure game set in the supernatural world of The Owl House, where players can join Luz on her mission to become a witch by completing tasks, collecting relics and playing mini-games.

New shorts featuring Luz, Eda and King will begin rolling out in the spring on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube. In addition, the series' art director, Ricky Cometa (Steven Universe), has designed an exclusive The Owl House T-shirt that's available on Amazon, with more designs coming in January.

Stephen Sandoval (Gravity Falls) is supervising producer of the series, which is produced by Disney Television Animation.

Watch the trailer below.