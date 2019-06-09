Produced By: Disney+ Exec Talks Marvel Shows, Creating a "Digital Hearth That Brings the Family Together"

While competitors Netflix and Amazon frequently release darker, adults only-content, Disney+ will center on shows that the whole family can watch, says Disney+ senior vp of content Agnes Chu.

At the 2019 Produced By conference on Sunday, Disney+ senior vp of content Agnes Chu dropped some hints about what audiences will see on the service when it launches in November.

Speaking as part of "The Streamers: Meet the Buyers" panel, Chu said the streamer will largely be led by its Disney library and signature brands, including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and because of the recent Fox acquisition, National Geographic. While competitors Netflix and Amazon frequently release darker, adults only-content, Disney+ will center on shows that the whole family can watch.

"We're certainly going to have personalization of our products — that's important to us too, that our service is serving up things that are specific to your taste — but when you think about our brands you think about the storytelling that we have, co-viewing is very much a sweet spot," Chu told the audience at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. "We hope we can be a digital hearth that brings the family together."

The exec also touched on how Marvel would be led at Disney+, with several spin-off superhero series, including Falcon & Winder Soldier, Hawkeye and Loki, already in development.

"At Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige —who is shepherding this amazing tentpole theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe — he is the same person behind all the Marvel Studios series that will be on Disney+, so he's bringing in great storytellers, directors, producers and writers for these series," Chu said. "It's a way in which we can access new talent as well as leverage the great storytelling that already exists."

Chu also spoke about the importance of diversity and inclusion for the streamer, highlighting upcoming series Diary of a Female President about a young Cuban-American girl who dreams of being president and has Gina Rodriguez attached as executive producer. She said it's "a perspective that is exciting and completely a fit for Disney+. More and more we want to be telling stories that showcase the world around us and that's a primary goal of ours."

The panel included Hulu's senior vp of content Craig Erwich, which led to questions of how Disney+ and Hulu would be working together following Disney's recent announcement that it will take full control of the streamer.

"Actually we just had this conversation right before we came onstage," Chu said, gesturing to Erwich. "We have a great deal with documentary producing team Supper Club and they're making exclusive content for Disney+, but part of the conversation with them is absolutely what if they have a great series that would be a better fit at Hulu, we would love to introduce them to Craig and see if it would fit. I think there is an opportunity — we're just getting started — where we can have a very fluid conversation across our platforms."

The panel, moderated by ABC vp of marketing strategy Chris Thomes, also featured Amazon co-head of TV Vernon Sanders and EPIX president Michael Wright.