TV Ratings: 'Disney Family Singalong' Scores Big for ABC

ABC's Disney Family Singalong special delivered big ratings Thursday, drawing the network's best numbers in the 8 p.m. time slot this season. NBC's Law & Order: SVU also hit a season high in total viewers.

The Disney Family Singalong posted a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 — the biggest same-day rating in the demo for any network primetime program since the Oscars — and 10.3 million viewers. Station 19's debut in the 9 o'clock spot scored a 1.3 in adults 18-49 and just under 7 million viewers, even in the demo and down a little in viewers versus last week. How to Get Away With Murder was steady at 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.05 million viewers.

SVU's 4.02 million viewers tops its previous high of 3.84 million for the season premiere. It drew a 0.7 in adults 18-49, up 0.1 from a week ago. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6 in 18-49, 2.21 million viewers) and Will & Grace (0.6, 2.46 million) were even with last week, and Indebted (0.4, 1.57 million) ticked up.

Young Sheldon had its second-largest total audience of the season (9.32 million viewers) on CBS, along with a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo. The lead-in helped Man With a Plan (6.57 million, 0.7) rise in viewers versus last week. Mom (7.12 million, 0.8) also had its second-biggest viewer haul of 2019-20, and Broke (5.58 million, 0.7) padded its audience some as well. Tommy (5.2 million, 0.5) held steady.

Fox's Last Man Standing dipped a little week to week, coming in at 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.82 million viewers. Katy Keene and the season premiere of In the Dark both drew 0.1s in the demo for The CW.

ABC averaged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime, more than doubling the 0.7 for second-place CBS. NBC finished third at 0.6, and Fox and Univision tied for fourth at 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.4 and The CW, 0.1.

