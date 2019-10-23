Disney Junior Greenlights Animated 'Chicken Squad' Inspired by Book Series (Exclusive)

The show, featuring a voice cast that includes Yvette Nicole Brown, is slated to premiere on the children's network in 2020.

A trio of young chicken siblings will be the next stars on Disney Junior.

The cable network has greenlighted The Chicken Squad, which is inspired by Doreen Cronin’s children’s book series that follows the chickens and their mentor, a retired police dog, as they work together to keep their neighborhood safe and sound.

Geared toward preschoolers and their families, the animated series aims to teach children the benefits of teamwork and critical thinking skills. As the siblings — Coop, Little Boo and Sweetie — are faced with obstacles and sent on adventures, they brainstorm ideas to save the day with the help of Captain J.J. Tully, a seasoned watchdog.

The voice cast includes Ramone Hamilton (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) as Coop, the enthusiastic and inventive leader; Maxwell Simkins (Bizaardvark) as Little Boo, the quick and confident younger brother; Gabriella Graves (Coop and Cami Ask the World) as Sweetie, the strong and big-hearted sister; and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Elena of Avalor) as Captain Tully.

Production has begun for a 2020 premiere.

“We love the fun, silly humor found in The Chicken Squad book series and are excited to have the opportunity to use that original material as a jumping-off point for our newest Disney Junior series,” Disney Junior senior vp original programming and general manager Joe D'Ambrosia said. "Full of humor, heroism and heart, we can't wait for our young viewers to follow along on the adventures of these adorable problem-solving chickens and their police dog mentor as they model what it's like to be good community helpers."

The move comes after the network's success with Fancy Nancy, another children's book adaptation Disney Junior greenlit in 2015, based on the books by Jane O'Connor. Currently in its second season, Fancy Nancy has already been renewed for a season 3.

Tom Rogers is executive producing the series, and Rachel Ruderman is story editor, along with Tony Trujillo as art director and Scott Bern as supervising director. The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.