Disney Junior Nabs Australian Series 'Bluey' for U.S. Premiere (Exclusive)

Disney Junior has acquired the Australian series Bluey, targeted at preschoolers and their parents, from BBC Studios for a U.S. premiere.

The show follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible 6-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad (Bandit), her Mum (Chilli) and her 4-year-old little sister, Bingo. In each episode, Bluey takes the everyday events of family life and uses her limitless Blue Heeler energy to invent elaborate games that unfold in unpredictable and comedic ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her adventures.

Bluey and Bingo love to role-play, while Bandit and Chilli are both dedicated working parents who, tired as they might be, take an active role in playing with their kids. The show is designed to encourage kids to learn, grow and have fun through play.

The critically acclaimed series, which was created by Joe Brumm and is produced by the Emmy-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios, debuted on Australia's ABC last year and became the most-viewed series in the history of ABC iview with more than 100 million plays. It also was the most popular children's TV show on terrestrial TV in Australia in 2018-19.

"We wanted to create a genuine co-viewing show that parents and their kids can actually enjoy together," Brumm said.

Added executive producers and Ludo co-founders Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson: "From script to screen, Bluey is created entirely under one roof in Brisbane, Australia, and we're so proud that Joe and the whole team's work is now coming to the U.S. with Disney."

Bluey is set to premiere in the U.S. on Monday, Sept. 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW. The series will then regularly air weekdays at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior.