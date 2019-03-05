Disney Names Warner Bros. Veteran Head of Merged TV Studios

Craig Hunegs will lead the combined TV studios of Disney and 21st Century Fox when the merger between the two is completed.

Disney has named veteran TV executive Craig Hunegs president of Disney Television Studios, effective once the company's acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets is complete.

In the newly created position at Disney, Hunegs will oversee operations at ABC Studios, ABC Signature, 20th Century Fox TV and Fox 21 Studios. The respective heads of those studios — Patrick Moran of ABC Studios, Jonathan Davis and Howard Kurtzman at 20th and Bert Salke at Fox 21 — will report to him.

Hunegs, in turn, will report to Dana Walden, who will assume the role of chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment when the acquisition closes.

Hunegs most recently serves as president business and strategy at Warner Bros. TV and was the founding president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks. Prior to that, he was executive vp Warner Bros. Television Group from 2006-13.

Hunegs left the studio at the end of 2018 after 20 years there.

The new position for Hunegs is a further step in consolidating Disney's and Fox's TV operations post-merger. Former Fox execs Walden and Peter Rice will have key leadership roles in the combined company, with Rice taking on the post of chairman of Walt Disney Television and co-chair of Disney Media Networks.

Rice will oversee all of Disney's TV assets aside from ESPN, including ABC, ABC Studios, ABC Owned Television Stations Group, Disney Channels Worldwide, Freeform, 20th Century Fox TV, FX Networks, FX Productions, Fox 21 TV Studios and National Geographic channels. He will report directly to Disney chairman Bob Iger.

Walden will report to Rice, as she did at Fox, and also take on younger-skewing cable network Freeform in addition to ABC and the studio assets. FX chief John Landgraf will remain, as will National Geographic Global Networks president Courteney Monroe.