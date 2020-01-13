Disney+ Series 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Cancels Puerto Rico Shoot Amid Earthquakes

The island has suffered two major earthquakes in the last week.

Disney+'s upcoming Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has canceled its shoot in Puerto Rico due to recent earthquakes.

The island was hit was a 6.4 magnitude earthquake last Tuesday and then another 5.9 magnitude one on Saturday. Production was planning to spend two weeks in Puerto Rico, with the cast and crew originally planning to arrive as early as tomorrow.

In the wake of the natural disasters, it's now likely the studio finds a new location to sub in. The show is set to make its debut in late 2020, and it's unclear if the production switch-up will impact that timeline.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a spinoff of Marvel's Captain America franchise and will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as the Falcon and Bucky Barnes. Franchise regulars also on the call sheet include Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp, while Wyatt Russell is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the series. Filming began in Atlanta in November.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first of a number of shows Marvel has in the pipeline for Disney+, including WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, as well as Tom Hiddleston's Loki. The studio is also developing shows around She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, and has the animated What If? on the slate as well.

Deadline first reported the news of the show suspending its Puerto Rico shoot.

—Aaron Couch contributed to this story.