TV Ratings: Second 'Disney Family Singalong' Suffers Big Drop

While it still tops Sunday in adults 18-49, ABC's special draws about half the audience of the first 'Singalong.'

The second time was not nearly as much a charm for ABC's Disney Family Singalong: Though it still led Sunday's adults 18-49 ratings, "Volume II" of the special drew only about half the audience of the first one in mid-April. American Idol was fairly steady, and CBS got more decent numbers from its movie night.

The Disney Family Singalong scored a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.74 million viewers, down considerably from the 2.6 and 10.3 million viewers for the April 16 edition. Sunday at 7 p.m. is a lower-usage time than Thursday at 8 p.m., but that's a big drop nonetheless. American Idol (1.0 in 18-49, 6.1 million viewers) was even in the demo and off a little in viewers vs. last week, while the season finale of The Rookie (0.6, 4.67 million) was off slightly in both measures.

CBS' 60 Minutes was the most-watched show Sunday with 9.33 million viewers, up a little from last week, along with a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo. A showing of Forrest Gump averaged 5.64 million viewers and a 0.7, also a small improvement on last week (Raiders of the Lost Ark, 5.23 million and 0.6).

At NBC, the Feeding America Comedy Festival drew a modest audience of 2.06 million viewers and a 0.3 in the demo. A Saturday Night Live Mother's Day special averaged 2.54 million viewers and a 0.5 in adults 18-49.

Fox's The Simpsons (0.5 in 18-49), Duncanville (0.3), Bob's Burgers (0.4) and Family Guy (0.5) were all in line with last week. So were Batwoman (0.2) and Supergirl (0.1) on The CW.

ABC led the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 1.0 rating. CBS finished second at 0.7, and Fox and NBC tied for third at 0.4. Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.2, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

