Disney TV Studios Ups Three Casting Execs

Six months after Disney's acquisition of Fox, the new Disney TV Studios has solidified its casting executive structure.

Senior vp Stephanie Levinson — who was the studio's primary casting exec on This Is Us, Modern Family and American Crime Story — has been promoted to lead the 20th Century Fox Television casting team. Meanwhile, vp Jonathan Bluman will run the casting team at ABC Studios and vp Lindsey Kasabian will oversee Fox 21 Television Studios.

The three execs will lead the casting efforts of all series and pilots produced by their respective studio labels, managing a team of casting executives and setting casting strategy. Like FX executive vp of casting Michael Katcher, they'll all report to executive vp of casting for Disney TV Studios and FX Entertainment Sharon Klein.

"With the volume of programming we are producing and as my responsibilities have expanded, it became clear that we needed seasoned casting executives leading our efforts at each studio," said Klein. "Stephanie was the first person I thought of to take on a leadership role in this new casting structure. She’s a fantastic executive with superb taste, poise and judgement and has earned the respect and admiration of everyone from showrunners to agents to executives."

Levinson was integral to getting Sterling K. Brown cast in This Is Us and also recently helped land Jenna Dewan in the upcoming Netflix series Soundtrack, as well as cast Dewan in a recurring role on The Resident. She joined 20th Century Fox Television after college and quickly rose through the ranks.

Bluman, a former WME agent, previously served as vp of talent and casting for the ABC Entertainment/ABC Studios casting department. In the role, he worked on a number of projects including ABC’s The Rookie, Hulu's Dollface and Amazon's The Wilds.

"I’ve known Jonathan since his days in NY as an agent, and he brings a lot of the skills from his former career to this role, from deal making to talent relations. He has done great work for ABC for the past three years for both network and studio, so he was the perfect choice for this new studio role," continued Klein.

Kasabian, for her part, was the principal casting exec on Showtime’s Homeland for Fox 21 Television Studios, and was vital in securing Rupert Friend for the series’ second season. She also worked on Nat Geo’s Genius and The Hot Zone, and FX’s Fosse/Verdon and Pose, both of which just won Emmy wins for their leading actors Michelle Williams and Billy Porter.

"Lindsey is another protégé of mine who has been the point person for Fox 21 for several years and was more than ready for this additional responsibility. She commands respect and has a great eye for not just marquis talent but for the actor coming up who is poised to break out," said Klein, adding of her leadership team: “Together with Michael Katcher at FX, they form a casting dream team of which I feel extraordinarily lucky and proud to have assembled.”