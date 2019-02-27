Disney Villains TV Series in the Works for Its Upcoming Streaming Service

Michael Seitzman is set to pen the script for 'Book of Enchantment,' based on the book series by Serena Valentino.

The villains are ready to take the spotlight.

In a flip of the script on ABC's beloved fairy tale drama Once Upon a Time, streaming service Disney+ is prepping a Book of Enchantment TV series based on the Mouse House's iconic villains.

Adapted from author Serena Valentino's book series spotlighting Disney villains like The Beast, Ursula and the witch from Snow White, Michael Seitzman (Quantico, Code Black) will pen the script for the drama, which has been in the works for months. Seitzman will also produce via his ABC Studios-based Maniac Productions, which he runs with Christina Davis. The project hails from ABC Signature Studios.

This is the latest TV series in the works for Disney+, the company's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming platform designed to compete with Netflix. The platform, expected to launch in the fourth quarter, also has a slate of Marvel shows featuring stars from the Disney-owned cinematic universe, multiple live-action Star Wars scripted series, High Fidelity and a new take on High School Musical, among others.

Seitzman, meanwhile, is also overseeing another massive universe for a streamer with Hulu's John Grisham franchise that also includes The Rainmaker and Rogue Lawyer. The multiple-series Grisham Universe will feature multiple other series, all able to be interconnected while also standing alone.