Disney's 20th TV Names Current Programming Heads

Disney's 20th Century Fox TV has tapped studio veterans Dana Sharpless and Steve Sicherman to oversee current programming.

Both will have the title of senior vp current programming, with Sharpless overseeing the studio's drama series and Sicherman in charge of comedy programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. They'll report to Carolyn Cassidy, who formerly ran the current team and is now president creative affairs at the studio.

"I feel very fortunate to hand over the current programming team to Dana and Steve, who have been tremendous contributors to the success of 20th,” said Cassidy. "They are smart, strategic and beloved by all producers, writers and directors they work with as well as everyone inside our company. I am extremely confident that under their leadership our shows will remain creatively strong and vibrant."

Sharpless worked for Broadway producers in New York before moving to Los Angeles. She began her tenure at 20th as an assistant in the drama department and worked her way up to her current post. Sharpless has worked on several Ryan Murphy series for the studio, including American Horror Story, 911 and upcoming spinoff 911: Lone Star and Scream Queens, as well as Empire, Star, 24 and The Last Man on Earth.

Sicherman worked at MTV Productions and Paul Stupin Productions — where he was involved with the devlopment and production of Dawson's Creek — before joining 20th as director of comedy. Shows he has worked on include This Is Us, Last Man Standing, Speechless, Life in Pieces, How I Met Your Mother, Arrested Development and Glee.

The appointments of Sharpless and Sicherman come about a month after producer Jennifer Gwartz was named executive vp comedy and drama development at the studio, replacing Terence Carter.