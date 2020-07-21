Disney Junior's 'Elena of Avalor' to End With Primetime Coronation Special (Exclusive)

Princess Elena is ready to become queen of Avalor.

Disney Junior has set a primetime finale coronation special for Elena of Avalor that will air Sunday, Aug. 23, on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW. New episodes leading up to the finale will debut every Sunday at 5 p.m.

Inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore, Elena of Avalor premiered in July 2016 and ran for three season. It tells the story of Elena, a brave and adventurous teenager who has been learning what it takes to be a great leader by ruling her enchanted fairytale kingdom as crown princess until she is old enough to be queen.

Craig Gerber is creator and executive producer of the Emmy- and Imagen Award-winning series, which airs in more 150 countries around the world.

"It has been a tremendous honor for me to bring Disney's first Latina princess to the screen," Gerber said. "Everyone involved with Elena of Avalor, from the creative team to the unbelievable cast and crew, felt the responsibility to get this right. We created the character of Elena with the hope that she would be a role model, not just for young Latina girls watching, but for all children to be able to see what a true leader looks like. From the beginning, Elena's story arc has been that she would one day become queen. With the series finale, the creative team has been able to bring Elena's story to the thrilling conclusion that we always envisioned. I can't wait for viewers to see the final chapter in Elena's epic adventure."

In the prime-time special, Elena of Avalor: Coronation Day, as plans for Elena's coronation are underway, Esteban's team of villains unleash legendary spirit misfits, the Four Shades of Awesome. In order to save her kingdom, her family and her friends, Elena must journey to the Spirit World and back, and face the ultimate test of her courage and character, before becoming queen.

Jenny Slate, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen and Andy Garcia guest star as the Four Shades of Awesome and Patrick Warburton voices Grand Macaw, ruler of the dark side of the Spirit World.

The finale also features returning guest voice cast members Constance Marie, Lou Diamond Phillips, Jaime Camil, Justina Machado, Gina Rodriguez, Mario Lopez, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, John Leguizamo, Cheech Marin, Whoopi Goldberg, Cloris Leachman, Chrissie Fit, Tyler Posey, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Kether Donohue, Nestor Carbonell, Andrea Navedo, Eden Espinosa, Ana Ortiz, Gina Torres and Gaby Moreno, who also sings the series' theme song.

The series stars Aimee Carrero as the voice of Princess Elena; Jenna Ortega as Princess Isabel; Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown and Carlos Alazraqui as jaquins Migs, Luna and Skylar, respectively; Emiliano Díez as Francisco; Julia Vera as Luisa; Christian Lanz as Chancellor Esteban; Jillian Rose Reed as Naomi; Joseph Haro as Mateo; Jorge Diaz as Gabe; Keith Ferguson as Zuzo; and Joe Nunez as Armando.

Elena of Avalor will continue to air on Disney Junior and Disney Channel platforms around the world. The series' first two seasons are also currently available on Disney+.

The Elena of Avalor character and stories have extended into other Disney businesses including Disney Parks, were Elena made her debut at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2016. In addition to a limited edition Princess Elena of Avalor doll, Disney store debuted the Disney Animators' Collection Elena of Avalor doll in 2018, the first doll to represent a television character within the collection. Additional extensions include books, playsets, an original soundtrack album from Walt Disney Records and multiple DVD releases from Walt Disney Studios.

Elena of Avalor: Coronation Day was written by Gerber and Rachel Ruderman, with story by Gerber, Ruderman, Tom Rogers, Kate Kondell and Silvia Olivas. Elena of Avalor is a production of Disney Television Animation.

Below, watch the Gerber and the cast talk about the show's significance and what being a part of it has meant to them.