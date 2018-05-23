TV's New Diversity Scorecard: How the Broadcast Networks Stack Up

CBS makes the biggest gains in casting actors of color in 2018-19 series, though growth behind the camera among showrunners and pilot directors remains slow.

Perhaps the biggest sign of broadcast’s improved race and gender inclusivity is the changing face of CBS, which took the upfront stage with a ready response to long-standing complaints about its lack of diversity.

“We said that we were going to [improve representation],” said entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “If you look at the schedule, we did what we said we were going to do.”

Indeed, CBS made the biggest gains to reach more than 50 percent actors of color in new orders — second only to The CW. Growth behind the camera, among showrunners and pilot directors, remains slow.

This story first appeared in the May 23 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.