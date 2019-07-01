'Divorce' to End With Season 3 on HBO

The Sarah Jessica Parker comedy will not be back for a fourth season as the actress remains in business with the cabler with an overall deal.

HBO's Divorce is final.

The previously announced third season of the Sarah Jessica Parker comedy will be its last. While the six-episode season — which returns Monday — will close out the story, Parker remains in business with the premium cable network with a first-look deal. The Sex and the City actress has called HBO home for more than 14 years and has a number of other projects in the works via her Pretty Matches Productions banner.

"Sarah Jessica Parker has a unique ability to showcase the complexities of personal relationships with such empathy and humor,” said Amy Gravitt, exec vp programming at HBO. “With Divorce, she took our audiences through the keyhole and into the lives of a modern-day couple dealing with the fallout of splitting up. As we end with the third and final season of the show, we look forward to our next endeavor with Sarah Jessica and Pretty Matches.”

The comedy, which Parker also exec produces, was created by Sharon Horgan and has featured a new showrunner every single season. Liz Tuccillo is the showrunner for season three, having taken over for Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City), who replaced Paul Simms (Atlanta). The latter exited after season one, citing creative differences.

The third season renewal arrived some eight months after season two ended its run on HBO. The lengthy negotiations resulted in Divorce's lowest episode tally (six), down from 10 and eight in seasons one and two, respectively.

Divorce becomes the latest HBO series to end its run in 2019, joining critical favorites Game of Thrones, Veep and David Simon's The Deuce. Pete Holmes comedy Crashing also was canceled earlier this year after a three-season run. HBO, meanwhile, is under a mandate from new owners WarnerMedia to produce more content and has aggressively pursued high-end programming like Euphoria while also teaming with the likes of J.J. Abrams and Joss Whedon for their first new series in years.