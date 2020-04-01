Dodgers Games to Be Carried on DirecTV As Spectrum Strikes AT&T Deal

For now, the season is on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More Dodgers fans will be able to catch the games when the season begins thanks to an agreement between Spectrum Networks and AT&T.

Previously, Dodgers games could only available to Spectrum customers on Spectrum SportsNet LA. But DirectTV will carry that channel, the companies said Wednesday.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to provide all Dodgers fans the opportunity to enjoy our award-winning programming and live game coverage,” Dan Finnerty, senior VP of Spectrum Networks said in statement. “Working together with AT&T, we were able to reach an agreement to offer the region’s most popular teams to local fans across AT&T’s video platforms.”

In addition to the games, the channel carries original shows and studio programming.

For the moment, the MLB season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA and NHL also had to pause their seasons due to the outbreak.

"The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins," MLB said in a March 12 statement.