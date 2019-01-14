Dog the Bounty Hunter Sets TV Return on WGN America

Bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman is returning to TV in a new unscripted series on WGN America.

Chapman will star in Dog's Most Wanted, in which he, wife Beth and a team of professionals track and pursue a "bucket list" of wanted fugitives. The show, set to begin production in the first half of 2019, will be WGN America's first original unscripted series in five years.

"America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade," said Gavin Harvey, president of WGN America. "In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters."

Along with a team known as the Dirty Dozen, the Chapmans will hunt fugitives on the most-wanted lists from the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and state law enforcement agencies. The initial order for Dog's Most Wanted is 10 episodes.

Chapman became known for his 2003 capture of fugitive convicted rapist Andrew Luster. A year later A&E debuted Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran for eight seasons and more than 200 episodes on A&E.

After A&E canceled the show in 2012, the Chapmans starred in Dog and Beth: On the Hunt on CMT. That show ran for three seasons, ending in 2015.

Dog's Most Wanted comes from Dorsey Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios Company, and Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde. Chris Dorsey (Building Alaska) and Matt Assmus executive produce with Dog and Beth.