TV Ratings: Dolly Parton Special Delivers for NBC

'NCIS' and 'The Conners' improve in adults 18-49, tying 'The Voice' for Tuesday's top rating in the demo.

NBC got solid ratings Tuesday from its special devoted to Dolly Parton, with the two-hour show outdrawing the same-day season averages for This Is Us and New Amsterdam in total viewers.

NCIS and The Conners both ticked up in adults 18-49, tying The Voice for the top spot on the broadcast networks.

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry averaged 7 million viewers for NBC, along with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. The total-viewer count was the best for the network from 9 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday this season; This Is Us and New Amsterdam average 6.19 million in same-day numbers. (The show also outdrew ABC's Nov. 12 interview special, Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again, which had a little under 4 million viewers.)

At 8 p.m., The Voice drew 7.84 million viewers and a 1.1 in adults 18-49, tying Monday's season low.

CBS' NCIS posted a 1.1 in adults 18-49, up slightly week to week, and remained Tuesday's top show in viewers with just under 11 million in the fast nationals. FBI (0.9, 8.84 million) hit a five-week high in adults 18-49, and NCIS: New Orleans (0.8, 6.85 million) reached a same-day season high in the demo.

ABC's The Conners had its second-biggest total audience of the season with 5.76 million viewers (and could end up at a high in the finals), and it was up week to week in adults 18-49 at 1.1. Bless This Mess (0.7 in 18-49, 3.58 million viewers) also improved; Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.75 million) and Emergence (0.4, 2.32 million) were steady, and Black-ish (0.5, 2.57 million) came down a little.

The Resident and Empire each scored 0.6 ratings in adults 18-49 for Fox, down a bit from last week. At The CW, The Flash (0.4) also declined, but Arrow improved to 0.3.

CBS scored a narrow win in adults 18-49 in primetime with a 1.0 rating, edging the 0.9 for NBC. ABC and Fox tied for third at 0.6. Univision followed with a 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.4 and The CW, 0.3.

