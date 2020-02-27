Domhnall Gleeson, Sharon Horgan Land Irish Comedy at Amazon

The 'Star Wars' actor and his brother, Brian Gleeson, co-created and star in 'Frank of Ireland.'

Sharon Horgan has landed a new project at Amazon.

The Catastrophe creator and star is executive producing Frank of Ireland, co-created by brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson and Michael Moloney.

The brothers will also star in the six-episode series, a co-production of Amazon Studios and Channel 4 in the U.K. The three creators executive produce with Horgan and her producing partner Clelia Mountford of Merman. Rory Gilmartin produces, and M.J. Delaney will direct.

"We’re so excited to work with MJ, Sharon, and Clelia ﻿on this, our first and (we’ve been told) last television series," the three creators said in a statement.

Added Horgan, "Working with the Gleeson brothers has been like living in a very funny, existential dreamscape. I laughed so much making the pilot that it became annoying. So Clelia and I are very glad and relieved they still chose to make this series with us."

Frank of Ireland stars Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders) as Frank, a 32-year-old catastrophe. He's a misanthropic, narcissistic fantasist in arrested development who believes the world owes him something — and is nonetheless the hero of the series. The cast also includes Pom Boyd as Mary, Frank's mother, with whom he lives in Dublin; Sarah Greene as his ex-girlfriend, Aine; Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Peter-Brian, Aine's new boyfriend; and Domhnall Gleeson (the Star Wars franchise, HBO's Run) as Frank's wingman/gofer, Doofus.

Horgan signed a first-look deal at Apple in December after her previous deal at Amazon expired. She's also an executive producer and part of the voice cast for Fox's animated comedy Housebroken, which has a series order for 2020-21.

The comedy joins a slate of upcoming Amazon series that includes the Josh Brolin-led drama Outer Range, a series adaptation of A League of Their Own, rock drama Daisy Jones and the Six and a Jack Reacher series based on Lee Child's novels, among others.