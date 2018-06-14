Don Cheadle-Andrew Rannells Comedy 'Black Monday' Ordered to Series at Showtime

Regina Hall co-stars in the 1980s-set comedy from creators David Caspe and Jordan Cahan and exec producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Showtime is going back to the 1980s.

The premium cable network has handed out a 10-episode series order to comedy Black Monday. The series, starring Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells, was developed with the title Ball Street.

Picked up to pilot in September 2017 following an extended deal-making process, Black Monday kicks off on Oct. 19, 1987 — aka Black Monday, the day of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. The series tells the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley's birthday party and the glass ceiling.

"Black Monday is a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the '80s," Nevins said. "Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall lead a hilarious cast that takes on blue-blooded Wall Street as the Bad News Bears of Wall Street trading firms."

Cheadle, who won a Golden Globe and scored four Emmy nominations for Showtime comedy House of Lies, stars as a self-educated, self-made, self-destructive master of the universe whose firm the financial press called "the L.A. Raiders of corporate raiders." Rannells, a two-time Tony nominee, plays Blair Shmerman, a fresh-out-of-Wharton trading prodigy whose pure heart will struggle to survive Wall Street (metaphorically and physically). Hall co-stars as the first female head trader on the street, who'll ride the second wave of feminism through a sea of horny millionaires.

Black Monday is from Happy Endings creator David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, who exec produced alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Black Monday is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, where Rogen and Goldberg — who directed the pilot — are under an overall deal. The comedy was redeveloped from a script Showtime picked up a few years ago. Caspe, who created ABC critical favorite Happy Endings, is lifelong friends with Cahan, and the duo previously teamed on NBC's short-lived comedy Marry Me, where the latter was a supervising producer.

Paul Scheer, Yassir Lester, Michael James Scott and Eugene Cordero co-star, with Casey Wilson, Ken Marino and Kurt Braunohler recurring.

The pickup for Black Monday comes a month after Showtime ordered City on a Hill, starring Kevin Bacon and exec produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, to series. Both join a scripted roster that includes The Affair, Billions, The Chi, Homeland, I'm Dying Up Here, Ray Donovan, Shameless, SMILF and Kidding.

Black Monday officially brings Cheadle back to Showtime following a five-season run as the star and exec producer of House of Lies. He won a Golden Globe and was nominated for three Emmys for the part.