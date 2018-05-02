Don Cheadle Performs 'Avengers' Freestyle Rap in Deleted 'Late Late Show' Scene

Avengers: Infinity War star Elizabeth Olsen stopped by The Late Late Show on Tuesday night and she had a bone to pick with host James Corden about how his show edited a skit from last week, featuring the cast of the smash superhero film, in which they took a bus tour of Los Angeles.

Olsen was upset that the bit where her co-star, War Machine (Don Cheadle), does a freestyle rap about the Avengers along with Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts never made it to air. Explaining that the clip was cut for time, Corden did Olsen a solid and aired the cutting floor bit, in which Cheadle impressively flexes his microphone skills.

"Down Melrose, your hands and toes/ Please keep them inside the bus," Cheadle rhymes along to Watts' beatboxing. "We Avengers, now you remember/ We did this thing, we gonna be back in December/ That's the word I heard/ Lots of reshoots/ You know that final battle scene was just a poo-poo."

Below, watch the rest of the superstar crew bop along to Cheadle's flow.

