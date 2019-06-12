Don Cheadle to Star in Sci-Fi Series from 'Lost' Co-Creator on Quibi

Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard will also star in 'Don't Look Deeper,' and Catherine Hardwicke is set to direct for Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form streaming service.

Short-form streaming service Quibi has attracted some big names for its latest project, a sci-fi drama called Don't Look Deeper.

The series, from production companies New Form and 30 Ninjas, will star Don Cheadle (Black Monday, Avengers: Endgame), Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns) and Helena Howard (Madeline's Madeline). Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, This Is Us) will direct, and Lost co-creator Jeffrey Lieber is writing along with Charlie McDonnell. It joins a roster of shows on the platform backed by Jeffrey Katzenberg from Jennifer Lopez, Lena Waithe, Chrissy Teigen and Guillermo del Toro, among others.

Don't Look Deeper is set "15 minutes in the future" in the Central California city of Merced. It centers on a high school senior who can't shake the feeling that something isn't right — and that something is that she's not human. The revelation of who she is, where she comes from and who has started looking for her, sets in motion a series of events that puts her life in jeopardy.

Lieber will serve as showrunner and executive produce with McDonnell, Hardwicke, Kathleen Grace and Laura Schwartz of New Form and Jed Weintrob and Julina Tatlock of 30 Ninjas.

Quibi is targeting an early 2020 launch and will offer a mix of scripted and unscripted shows in short "chapters" running eight to 10 minutes, designed for users to watch on mobile devices. Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman believe that shorter content is the key to unlocking heavy mobile use, citing data that users of streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon only watch on their phones about 10 percent of the time.

Cheadle is repped by UTA and Viewpoint; Mortimer by UTA, Lighthouse Media & Management and Tavistock Wood; and Howard by WME and Circle of Confusion.