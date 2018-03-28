Donald Glover Rips Marvel in 'Deadpool' Script After Exiting Animated Series

Donald Glover on Wednesday morning posted a 15-page script for his defunct Deadpool FX animated series in which he takes more than a few shots at Marvel. "For the record: I wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool," he wrote, along with a series of tweets sharing pages from his "Finale" episode of Deadpool: The Animated Series.

It was announced over the weekend that FX, Glover and Stephen Glover would no longer be involved in the series. The Glover brothers were going to exec produce and serve as showrunners on the animated take.

So Glover wrote a script in which Deadpool — the raunchy Marvel anti-hero made a household name thanks to Ryan Reynolds' hit 2016 live-action film — is in Africa, protecting the world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan. The real Sudan died days ago.

Wondering aloud why his animated series was canceled, Deadpool says to Sudan, "What? The Marvel stuff I said in it? All I said was Marvel was trying to sell toys to seven-year-old boys and 50-year-old pedophiles."

Admitting that it might not be a good time to have a "violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV," he then asks aloud: "Do you think they canceled the show...cause of racism?!"

Adding, "All the writers were black. And the references were pretty black, too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week."

Later, the character says, "It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one wants to do anything different to get it. Doesn't Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn't watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest. And I guess that place is Freeform."

On Saturday, FX had this to say in a statement: "Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel's Deadpool animated series. FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue."

Glover's opinions shared via Deadpool echoes a similar, recent interview Glover gave about "Trojan-horsing" FX and needing a "white translator" with his series Atlanta, where he said: "f I told them what I really wanted to do, it wouldn’t have gotten made.”

Marvel declined to comment.

Read Glover's full script in the series of tweets below or at the link here: