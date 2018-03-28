Donald Glover Says He Wasn't "Too Busy" to Work on 'Deadpool' Series, Shares Script

It was announced over the weekend that FX, Glover and Stephen Glover would no longer be involved in the animated series. In Glover's 15-page script, Deadpool asks: "Do you think they canceled the show because of racism?"

Donald Glover on Tuesday took to Twitter (which he rarely does) to share a script for the now defunct animated Deadpool series — which is about the series being canceled.

"For the record: I wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool," Glover wrote before sharing page after page of his meta script that finds Deadpool in Africa, protecting the world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan. The real Sudan died days ago.

In the script, Deadpool wonders aloud why his animated series got scraped.

"Do you think they canceled the show because of racism?!" Deadpool asks Sudan in the script. "Yeah, all the writers were black. The references were pretty black, too. I heard they went over lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week."

Glover and his brother were going write, executive produce and serve as showrunners on the animated series about the raunchy Marvel anti-hero, who was made a household name thanks to Ryan Reynolds' hit 2016 live-action film.

Marvel declined to comment.

Read Glover's full script in the series of tweets below or at the link here: