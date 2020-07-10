TV Ratings: 'Don't,' 'Holey Moley' Carry ABC to Win

ABC's game-show lineup returned after a week off Thursday — and regained its place as the top network among adults 18-49 in primetime. Holey Moley, Don't and To Tell the Truth recorded the three top 18-49 ratings on the broadcast networks for the night.

Don't led the demo rankings with a 0.7 rating, along with 3.25 million viewers, on par with its last outing. Holey Moley (0.6, 3.75 million) was off slightly but grabbed the biggest audience for an original program on broadcast, and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.27 million) was steady.

NBC's Blindspot got a bump from an earlier start time, scoring a season high in total viewers (2.43 million) along with a 0.3 in adults 18-49 at 8 p.m. A second episode at 9 p.m. drew 1.81 million viewers and a 0.2 in the demo.

Fox's Celebrity Watch Party (0.3 in 18-49, 1.44 million viewers) and Labor of Love (0.2, 959,000) both improved in total viewers over last week and remained steady in adults 18-49. Burden of Truth and In the Dark (both 0.1) were likewise even on The CW. A rerun of Young Sheldon on CBS was the most watched show on the broadcast nets with 4.16 million viewers.

ABC's 0.6 average in the 18-49 demo led primetime. Univision finished second with a 0.5, a little ahead of CBS' 0.4. Fox, NBC and Telemundo all tied at 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

