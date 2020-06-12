TV Ratings: 'Don't' Posts Solid Premiere Numbers for ABC

ABC's game show Don't premiered to solid ratings, leading primetime among adults 18-49 and helping the network win its fourth consecutive Thursday in the key ad demographic. The finale of CBS' canceled sitcom Man With a Plan led the night's original shows in total viewers.

Don't, hosted by Adam Scott, debuted with a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and about 4.2 million total viewers. The show's demo rating is ABC's best in the 9 p.m. Thursday hour with regular summer programming in three years, since Battle of the Network Stars premiered with a 1.0 in June 2017.

To Tell the Truth (0.7, 3.63 million) followed with an small uptick in the demo and was steady in viewers. A move to 8 p.m. helped Holey Moley (0.7, 4.13 million) improve in viewers over last week's 3.89 million while holding steady in adults 18-49.

Man With a Plan bowed out with 4.95 million viewers and a 0.6 in adults 18-49, on par with last week. It was the most-watched original show on the broadcast networks in primetime and second overall to its lead-in, a Young Sheldon rerun (5.2 million). Broke (4.04 million viewers, 0.5 in adults 18-49) declined slightly in the demo.

NBC's Council of Dads (0.3 in 18-49, 2.77 million viewers) and Blindspot (0.2, 1.82 million) each fell a tenth of a point in adults 18-49 while remaining fairly steady in total viewers. Fox's Labor of Love (0.3, 976,000) went the other way, improving a bit in both viewers and the demo. Celebrity Watch Party (0.4, 1.57 million) equaled last week's 18-49 number and added about 130,000 viewers. At The CW, Burden of Truth and In the Dark (both 0.1) were flat.

ABC's 0.8 average among adults 18-49 topped primetime. CBS and Univision tied for second at 0.5. Fox, NBC and Telemundo also tied, at 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

