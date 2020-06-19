TV Ratings: ABC's 'Don't' Slips in Week 2

The network's game-show lineup does, however, notch another win on Thursday, while a 'Young Sheldon' rerun on CBS is primetime's most-watched show.

ABC's game show Don't declined some in its second outing, as did lead-out To Tell the Truth. The network, however, still notched a victory in primetime in both adults 18-49 and total viewers, edging out CBS in the latter category.

Don't posted a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.39 million viewers, down from 0.8 and 4.18 million for its premiere last week. To Tell the Truth (0.5, 3.13 million) was off by 0.2 in the demo and about half a million viewers. Holey Moley led off ABC's night with steady numbers, drawing a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 4.15 million viewers.

Fox's pregnancy dating show Labor of Love is currently flirting with a season high in viewers at 1.11 million, along with a 0.3 in the 18-49 demo (tying its high to date). If the total-viewer figure carries through to the final ratings, it will edge out the 1.1 million for May 28 episode. Celebrity Watch Party (0.4 in 18-49, 1.5 million viewers) was steady.

At NBC, Blindspot ticked up in adults 18-49 to a 0.3 and was even with last week in total viewers with 1.84 million. Council of Dads (0.3, 2.79 million) is also holding steady. The CW's Burden of Truth and In the Dark, both at 0.1 in the demo, were likewise in line with last week.

A rerun of Young Sheldon on CBS was the most-watched show in primetime with 4.88 million viewers. The next-to-last episode of Broke drew 3.56 million viewers and a 0.5 in adults 18-49.

ABC's 0.6 average among adults 18-49 led the broadcast networks in primetime. Univision finished second at 0.5, just ahead of CBS' 0.4. Fox, NBC and Telemundo all tied at 0.3. The CW averaged 0.1.

