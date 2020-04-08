'Doogie Howser' Reboot in the Works at Disney+

The update of the Neil Patrick Harris-led comedy would have a teenage girl at its center.

Disney+ is developing a reboot of former ABC comedy Doogie Howser, M.D., that will feature a teenage girl at its center.

The new project has a working title of Doogie Kealoha, M.D., and comes from How I Met Your Mother and Fresh Off the Boat veteran Kourtney Kang. Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV, which produced the original series and where Kang has an overall deal, is the studio.

The Disney+ project's lead character is a half-Asian, half-white 16-year-old girl with a genius-level intellect who has breezed through college and medical school and is now working as a doctor in Hawaii.

