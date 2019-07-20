'Doom Patrol' Renewed for Season 2 on Both HBO Max and DC Universe

The critically acclaimed series will run simultaneously on both WarnerMedia streaming platforms when it returns for its second season.

Doom Patrol is getting a second season — and a second home.

The series has been renewed for a second season, executive producer Jeremy Carver told the crowd at Comic-Con Saturday evening. The show will air simultaneously on its original home, DC Universe, and on parent company WarnerMedia's forthcoming HBO Max streaming platform. Season two is set to premiere in 2020; an episode count hasn't been determined yet.

Additionally, all 15 episodes of Doom Patrol's first season will be available on HBO Max when the service debuts next year (a beta release is currently set for late 2019).

The dual run will help HBO Max get to its goal of having some 10,000 hours of content available when it launches. The announcement also comes amid questions about the year-old DC Universe's place in WarnerMedia's larger streaming ecosystem.

Doom Patrol was the second live-action scripted series to premiere on DC Universe, following Titans (which has also been renewed for a second season). A third, Swamp Thing, was canceled in early June, less than a week after its first episode debuted. The cancellation came after the show's order was cut from 13 to 10 episodes.

DC Universe also features animated series Young Justice: Outsiders, a decent amount of library material and a proprietary comics reader housing a massive library. An animated Harley Quinn series and live-action Stargirl are also set to debut on the service in the next year.

Following Swamp Thing's cancellation, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that a dual-window strategy with the then-unnamed WarnerMedia service was a possible option for DC Universe's originals. Whether DC Universe remains as a standalone service or eventually has its content folded into HBO Max remains to be seen. The push behind HBO Max has raised questions about the future of multiple streaming platforms within the WarnerMedia fold, including DC Universe and HBO Now. As things currently sit, all of those services will remain as is — for now.